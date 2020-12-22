Yuzvendra Chahal ties knot with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, see photos

Image Source : TWITTER/@YUZI_CHAHAL Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

India international Yuzvendra Chahal got married to fiancee Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday in Gurugram.

"We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" announced Chahal while sharing a picture from the marriage ceremony.

Chahal's friend Piyush Sachdeva also shared a picture from the ceremony, which started doing rounds on social media in no time.

Chahal, in August, had surprised everyone by announcing his engagement to Dhanashree. He had shared photos of the occasion through his social media. Dhanashree, apart from being a choreographer, is also a doctor and YouTuber.

Along with Chahal, she had also shared the photos from their 'roka' ceremony in August. We said "Yes" along with our families," Chahal had written while announcing his engagement on Instagram.

Dhanashree had also travelled to UAE along with Chahal when he was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent. The couple was also together in Australia where Chahal was a part of the limited-overs squad.