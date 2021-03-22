Watch: Yuvraj Singh gets a 'Broken' Bahubali-like welcome after RSWS final knock

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUVRAJ SINGH Yuvraj Singh receives a guard of honour in Raipur on Sunday night.

Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years once again on Sunday night when the 39-year-old southpaw shot four huge sixes in his 60-run knock against Sri Lanka Legends as India Legends lifted the Roady Safety World Series (RSWS) title in Raipur on Sunday.

Yuvraj had an important 85-run partnership with Yusuf Pathan.Yuvraj, who injured his calf muscle during the match, bat brought 60 runs in 41 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes while Yusuf Pathan batted with an unbeaten 62 runs with 5 sixes and 4 fours.

Following the innings, Yuvraj took to Instagram to reveal a video where he is given a guard of honour by the hotel staff where the team is staying. The tribute was a spitting image from popular culture movie Bahubali; urging Yuvraj to caption the video as 'Broken Bahubali'; probably owing to his calf injury. The retired international cricketer could be seen enjoying the moment as he danced to a tune while walking through the guard of honour.

Earlier in the final match, Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan had chosen bowling first after winning the toss. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag got off to bat with the former scoring just 19 runs. Sachin also could not last long and fell after scoring 30 runs. However, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan pushed Sri Lanka back into the match with their stormy batting.

Batting first, India Legends scored 181 runs for four wickets and then stopped Sri Lanka Legends for 167 runs for seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.