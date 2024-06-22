Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'You're not happy that Virat is opening now?': India's batting coach on possible opening pair shake-up

'You're not happy that Virat is opening now?': India's batting coach on possible opening pair shake-up

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has indicated that the team might stick with the same opening combination of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming games despite the lack of runs from the pair. India take on Bangladesh in their second Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup 2024 on June 22.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2024 8:21 IST
Virat Kohli hasn't been in great form in the T20 World Cup
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli hasn't been in great form in the T20 World Cup 2024 with just 29 runs in four innings

Team India might have won all their games in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup thus far, however, there are a few concerns and the biggest one is the form of Virat Kohli while opening the innings. The wickets in the Caribbean and the USA haven't been that true and flat for batters to get off to rapid starts. After scoring just five runs in the New York leg, Kohli did get a few runs under his belt in India's first game in the Caribbean in Barbados against Afghanistan but given how the team is structured currently, there have been calls for India shaking up that opening combination of Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that the team management is not thinking about dropping Kohli to No 3 and bring Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener. "You're not happy that Virat is opening now? Everybody wanted him to open, I thought [chuckles]," Rathour cut the reporter short in the middle of his question. However, when the reporter completed the same, Rathour responded, "We're not thinking on those [playing Kohli at No 3] lines yet. We are happy with the batting order we have. If any change happens, that will be to do with the opposition and conditions we come across."

India's opening pair hasn't done well thus far with just 44 runs for the partnership in four matches. So far, India's first wicket fell on score of 22 against Ireland, 12 against Pakistan, 1 against the USA and 11 in the last game against Afghanistan. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fifty in the opening match but since then he too has tapered off. However, despite the meagre returns at the top, India have been unbeaten and would fancy their chances against Bangladesh.

But Rathour was hopeful that Kohli will get back to his usual form. When asked if he was happy that India were getting the wins despite not getting runs from Kohli and Rathour said, "I am not happy [chuckles]. I would love if he gets going and scores more runs. It's good when you get challenged sometimes."

Related Stories
South Africa's best yet to come, says Aiden Markram following nerve-wracking win over England

South Africa's best yet to come, says Aiden Markram following nerve-wracking win over England

Anrich Nortje scripts T20 World Cup history, shatters Dale Steyn's all-time South Africa record

Anrich Nortje scripts T20 World Cup history, shatters Dale Steyn's all-time South Africa record

Jos Buttler underlines reason behind England's heartbreaking Super Eight loss to South Africa

Jos Buttler underlines reason behind England's heartbreaking Super Eight loss to South Africa

The Saturday clash in Antigua will be a do-or-die for Bangladesh as they have already lost to Australia in the Super 8.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement