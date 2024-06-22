'You're not happy that Virat is opening now?': India's batting coach on possible opening pair shake-up

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli hasn't been in great form in the T20 World Cup 2024 with just 29 runs in four innings

Team India might have won all their games in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup thus far, however, there are a few concerns and the biggest one is the form of Virat Kohli while opening the innings. The wickets in the Caribbean and the USA haven't been that true and flat for batters to get off to rapid starts. After scoring just five runs in the New York leg, Kohli did get a few runs under his belt in India's first game in the Caribbean in Barbados against Afghanistan but given how the team is structured currently, there have been calls for India shaking up that opening combination of Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that the team management is not thinking about dropping Kohli to No 3 and bring Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener. "You're not happy that Virat is opening now? Everybody wanted him to open, I thought [chuckles]," Rathour cut the reporter short in the middle of his question. However, when the reporter completed the same, Rathour responded, "We're not thinking on those [playing Kohli at No 3] lines yet. We are happy with the batting order we have. If any change happens, that will be to do with the opposition and conditions we come across."

India's opening pair hasn't done well thus far with just 44 runs for the partnership in four matches. So far, India's first wicket fell on score of 22 against Ireland, 12 against Pakistan, 1 against the USA and 11 in the last game against Afghanistan. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fifty in the opening match but since then he too has tapered off. However, despite the meagre returns at the top, India have been unbeaten and would fancy their chances against Bangladesh.

But Rathour was hopeful that Kohli will get back to his usual form. When asked if he was happy that India were getting the wins despite not getting runs from Kohli and Rathour said, "I am not happy [chuckles]. I would love if he gets going and scores more runs. It's good when you get challenged sometimes."

The Saturday clash in Antigua will be a do-or-die for Bangladesh as they have already lost to Australia in the Super 8.