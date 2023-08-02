You're a little Barbie yourself: Anchor slammed for 'distasteful comment' to Aussie woman cricketer - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Maitlan Brown was at the receiving end of a cringe comment during the women's Hundred 2023 opener

The 2023 edition of the Hundred, both men's and women's competitions got off to a sensational start at Trent Bridge in Nottingham with the Southern Brave women and the Trent Rockets men beginning their campaigns with a win. Southern Brave women rode on Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana's half-century to stop the Women in Yellow before Mary Taylor with three wickets with the ball didn't let the Rockets off the hook with the bat. While the women in green won the match, a video from the game has gone viral as the BBC Sport anchor has been slammed for a cringeworthy comment.

Former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes had the mic for the English broadcaster and was talking to Southern Brave and Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown and started the interview by saying 'batsman'. If that wasn't all, Hughes went on to pass comment on Brown over her appearance after the cricketer mentioned that all the players went to watch the Barbie movie for team bonding.

"We watched Barbie the other night all together and it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together,” she said. "That is the key to success I think in tournaments like this, how well and how quickly you can gel as a group."

After Brown was done talking, Hughes was quick to respond saying, "You’re a little Barbie yourself innit with your blue eyes” as the cricketer came up with an awkward laugh.

“She’s blushing now,” he added. The moment when it aired on TV had many fans, especially females rubbing their eyes and ears in disbelief and the broadcaster and the anchor both have been slammed since.

Brown didn't have a great game personally as she got out for just 2 and gave away 41 runs in 20 balls she bowled but it didn't matter as her team came out on top.

