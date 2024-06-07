'Ye to multi-talented hai': Saurabh Netravalkar's video singing Marathi songs while playing Ukulele goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar has been the toast of not only USA but also India ever since he delivered a brilliant super over against Pakistan on Thursday (June 6). USA stunned Pakistan to register one of ther biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup history and Netravalkar was one of the heroes for them. He not only bowled a super over for them, the left-arm pacer delivered a spell of 2/18 in four overs in the game and also took a catch to dismiss dangerous Shadab Khan.

For the unversed, Saurabh played for India in the Under-19 World Cup back in 2010 with the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal in the team. In fact, another member from the same squad, Harmeet Singh, is also playing for the USA currently at the World Cup. Fate had different plans for the young talented cricketer as Saurabh had to move to the USA and alongside working as a software engineer for Oracle, he is playing for the United States for quite some time now.

He is multi-talented as the cricketer's old video of playing Ukulele and singing popular Marathi songs 'Mann Udhan Varyache' and 'Radha hi Bawri' sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Swapnil Bandodkar respectively. The videos have been shared by Saurabh Netravalkar himself on his Instagram account.

As far as the match is concerned, after opting to bowl first, USA rocked Pakistan early with three wickets within the powerplay reducing them to 26/3. However, Shadab Khan and Babar Azam stitched a crucial stand of 72 runs to resurrect the innings but they lost quick wickets again and eventually finished at 159/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, USA were on course in their chase thanks to half-century from Monank Patel who got out at the wrong time. Things went down the wire but Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar managed to tie the game. In the super over, USA scored 18 runs off Mohammad Amir and then Saurabh Netravalkar defended it against Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan to create history.