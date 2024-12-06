Yashasvi Jaiswal registers unwanted record as Mitchell Starc pins India's opener in front of stumps | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc traps Yashasvi Jaiswal plumb in front of the stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a horrendous start on day one of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (December 6). The India opener was pinned in front of his stumps on the first ball of the Test match by Mitchell Starc.

Australia's pace spearhead bowled a full delivery which struck Jaiswal in front of his leg stump and the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney had no hesitation in raising his dreaded finger. The southpaw missed the line completely and fell over after losing his balance.

Jaiswal went for the right shot but shuffled way too across his stumps and therefore failed to meet the ball while attempting a flick through mid-wicket.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal:

Notably, this is the first time Jaiswal has registered a golden duck in his Test career. He has joined six other Indian players who have registered a golden duck in Test cricket. Sunil Gavaskar, Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, Shiv Sunder Das, Wasim Jaffer and KL Rahul are the other six Indian players to register the undesired record.

This is the third time Jaiswal has got out without troubling the scorers in red-ball cricket. The first time it happened was in the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa in January. He was also dismissed by Starc for a duck in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Interestingly, Starc has equalled Pedro Collins' record for taking a wicket off the first ball in Test cricket the most number of times. Collins and Starc have done it three times each in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, India have made three changes to the playing XI which played the Perth Test with Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar making way for Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland