Friday, December 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal registers unwanted record as Mitchell Starc pins India's opener in front of stumps | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal registers unwanted record as Mitchell Starc pins India's opener in front of stumps | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the pink-ball Test on the back of a 161-run knock at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He also scored a duck in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 10:12 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 10:55 IST
Mitchell Starc traps Yashasvi Jaiswal plumb in front of the stumps.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc traps Yashasvi Jaiswal plumb in front of the stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a horrendous start on day one of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (December 6). The India opener was pinned in front of his stumps on the first ball of the Test match by Mitchell Starc.

Australia's pace spearhead bowled a full delivery which struck Jaiswal in front of his leg stump and the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney had no hesitation in raising his dreaded finger. The southpaw missed the line completely and fell over after losing his balance.

Jaiswal went for the right shot but shuffled way too across his stumps and therefore failed to meet the ball while attempting a flick through mid-wicket.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal:

Notably, this is the first time Jaiswal has registered a golden duck in his Test career. He has joined six other Indian players who have registered a golden duck in Test cricket. Sunil Gavaskar, Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, Shiv Sunder Das, Wasim Jaffer and KL Rahul are the other six Indian players to register the undesired record.

This is the third time Jaiswal has got out without troubling the scorers in red-ball cricket. The first time it happened was in the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa in January. He was also dismissed by Starc for a duck in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Interestingly, Starc has equalled Pedro Collins' record for taking a wicket off the first ball in Test cricket the most number of times. Collins and Starc have done it three times each in red-ball cricket.

Related Stories
Only the second player in history! Crawley achieves rare feat in Test cricket with a six off Southee

Only the second player in history! Crawley achieves rare feat in Test cricket with a six off Southee

Rohit Sharma comes in as India make three changes to playing XI for pink-ball Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma comes in as India make three changes to playing XI for pink-ball Test vs Australia

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live: Scott Boland sends back KL Rahul on a no-ball, Indian opener survives

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live: Scott Boland sends back KL Rahul on a no-ball, Indian opener survives

Meanwhile, India have made three changes to the playing XI which played the Perth Test with Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar making way for Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's  (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement