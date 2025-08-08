Yashasvi Jaiswal registers unique feat after 24 Tests for India Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 24 Tests at 24 different venues, scoring 2209 runs to become India's top Test batter since his debut. Despite red-ball success, he’s yet to secure a place in India’s ODI or T20Is, with stiff competition in white-ball formats.

New Delhi:

With his appearance in the recently concluded fifth Test against England at The Oval, the young Indian opener has now played 24 Tests at 24 different venues, which is a sequence that is unmatched in the modern era. From his debut in Dominica in 2023 to venues across India, Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies, every outing has taken place at a different stadium. Not once has he returned to a previous Test venue.

While this may sound like a scheduling anomaly, it’s also a testament to how the 23-year-old has adapted to varying conditions. Despite the ever-changing venues, Jaiswal has emerged as India’s most consistent red-ball batter since his debut, scoring 2,209 runs in 24 Tests. Captain Shubman Gill stands second with 1726 runs to his name.

Jaiswal started his Test career with a 171-run knock against West Indies in Dominica. It sealed his spot in the team and even though his partners changed from time to time, the youngster was the only constant. He proved his worth in Australia and England as well. With that, he became one of the rare Indian openers to score a hundred each in his debut Test match in Australia and England.

In the recently concluded Test series against England, Jaiswal was one of the key performers for the visitors. The Bhadohi-born made 411 runs in five matches, including two centuries at Leeds and The Oval. Meanwhile, in 14 Test matches he played away from India, Jaiswal made 1118 runs, while at home, he has been terrific, to say the least, scoring 1091 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 60.61.

Red-ball star, white-ball white

Meanwhile, despite his tremendous success in the longest format of the game, Jaiswal failed to break into the ODI squad, where Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are preferred. Even in T20Is, the youngster is yet to prove his worth and cement his spot in the playing XI.