WTC updated points table after 1st Ashes Test as Australia thrash England in Perth Australia thrashed England in the first Ashes Test as they chased down 205 in just 28.5 overs with Travis Head scoring a jaw-dropping century. Australia have maintained their unbeaten record intact in the ongoing WTC cycle.

New Delhi:

Australia handed England a drubbing in the opening Test of the Ashes 2025/26 after a dominant display on Day 2 of the clash at the Perth Stadium. The hosts bowled the visitors out for just 164 in the second innings before a carnage from Travis Head sealed the game as the Perth opener got wrapped up inside two days.

Head played a jaw-dropping knock as the conditions helped the batters in the third session of the second day. The swashbuckling Southpaw was sent to open alongside debutant Jake Weatherald as Usman Khawaja didn't come out to bat due to his back spasm.

Head slammed a blistering 83-ball 123 in a knock for the ages as he tore apart the English bowling line-up and gave the bazball side the taste of its own medicine. He hit 16 fours and four sixes in his T20-esque batting as he scored his runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 148.19. His knock and Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten fifty helped the Aussies chase down 205 with ease inside the opening two days.

The victory kept Australia unbeaten in the World Test Championship 2025-27 as the might Aussies now have four wins in four matches and a win percentage of 100%. However, the outcome handed England another blow as their PCT slipped from 43.33 per cent to 36.11 with just two wins from six matches.

WTC Updated points table after Ashes opener: