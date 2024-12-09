WTC Points Table Update: South Africa leapfrog Australia, move to the top; thrash Sri Lanka 2-0

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa strengthened their chances of qualifying for the WTC final with a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka

South Africa are coming for their first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification stronger and harder than ever as the Proteas strengthened their chances with a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka. South Africa not only continued their winning run, now having achieved their fifth victory in Tests in a row but also made sure that the other contenders for a spot in the WTC final, Sri Lanka are now left on the brink.

Coming into the final day of the second and final Test in Gqeberha, both results were possible with South Africa needing five wickets and Sri Lanka 143 runs. However, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Co made short work of it and wrapped up the proceedings in an hour to complete a magnificent win by 109 runs in the second Test and hence the series win.

The 2-0 triumph saw South Africa leap to the top of the WTC points table with 76 points in 10 matches and a PCT of 63.33. South Africa in all possibility will be through to the final, even if they win only one of the remaining two matches in the cycle, against Pakistan.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. South Africa 10 6 3 1 76 63.33 2. Australia 14 9 4 1 102 60.71 3. India 16 9 6 1 110 57.29 4. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45 5. England 21 11 9 1 114 45.24 6. New Zealand 13 6 7 0 69 44.23 7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25 9. West Indies 11 2 7 2 32 24.24

The defeat for Sri Lanka has reduced their PCT to 45.45 and even if they win both their remaining against Australia at home in January-February, their PCT will only get to 53.84, which might not be enough for them to make it through as they will have to depend upon several other results for a place in the summit clash.

The focus will now solely be on the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with India and Australia both alive in the qualification race. The Adelaide result meant that India dropped to third place on the WTC table and can't afford even a draw in the next three games. Australia, however, have a cushion of a couple of games as even if they win three out of their remaining five matches, the current World Test champions should have enough in their kitty to go through.

Hence, Australia vs South Africa final looks likely at this points but cricket is a funny game! India and Pakistan have the ball in their court to do the unthinkable against Australia and South Africa respectively because this race to the finish will be a classic. Also, don't forget Sri Lanka, they won 2-0 against New Zealand at home and Australia will likely be without their captain Pat Cummins for the two-match series.