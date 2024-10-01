WTC points table update after leaders India clean sweep Bangladesh 2-0 in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Rohit Sharma during the 2nd Test against Bangladesh on September 1, 2024

The Indian cricket team pulled off a stunning seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test match to register a 2-0 series triumph in Kanpur on Tuesday. Despite rain forcing a no-action for over two days of the Kanpur Test, the Indian team managed to snatch a result to claim another big 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Rohit Sharma-led India strengthened their top position in the WTC points table with two big wins against Bangladesh. With 8 wins in 11 Test matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, India stay on top with 98 points and the highest win percentage of 74.24 after the Bangladesh series.

India stay on course for the final as they stretch their lead over second-placed Australia further. Both teams have registered eight wins so far with Pat Cummins' side playing a game more in the ongoing cycle.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh slipped two positions down from fifth position to seventh after conceding their fifth defeat in eight Test matches in the WTC 2023-25. Both South Africa and New Zealand gained a position after Bangladesh's big loss in Kanpur.

Last week, Sri Lanka stormed to the third position after thrashing New Zealand 2-0 in the home Test series but both India and Australia remain favourites to make the final for the successive WTC editions.

Updated WTC Points Table after SL vs NZ Test series