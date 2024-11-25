WTC Points Table update after Jasprit Bumrah-led India engineer collapse of fortress Optus in Perth

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Usman Khawaja's wicket with his teammates.

A historic 295-run win for Team India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has helped them reclaim the top spot on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. India have toppled Australia to move to the top and are still in control of their fate in the race to the WTC final.

India, who were placed second on the WTC standings behind Australia before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, have now bettered their Points Percentage (PCT). India had a PCT of 58.33% coming into the Test in Perth and it has now improved to 61.11%. They have also earned as many as 12 points and have accumulated a total of 110 points.

Team India have played 15 Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle (2023-25), won nine games and lost five along with a drawn fixture. They need to win three more games in the ongoing series against Australia and draw one to qualify for the WTC final without depending on any other results.

WTC Points Table after India's maiden Test win at the Optus Stadium in Perth

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 57.69 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4. New Zealand 11 6 5 0 72 54.55 5. South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17 6. England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79 7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8. Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

On the other hand, Australia have slipped to the second spot. To ensure a smooth qualification for the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship, Australia need to win five out of their remaining six Test matches. They have four more Tests left in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.