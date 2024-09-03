WTC points table update after conclusion of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam

WTC Points table: Bangladesh have created history with a stunning series win over Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series. With a six-wicket win in the second Test, the visitors have registered their first-ever series win over Pakistan in the longest format. This is also Bangladesh's first away series win in Tests since 2009 when they defeated West Indies in the Caribbean island 2-0.

This series win has propelled the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side to fourth position in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a PCT of 45.83. They have even moved past England in the table who have slipped to fifth place now. Meanwhile, Pakistan continue to stay at eighth place with their fifth loss in seven matches in this WTC cycle and their PCT dropped from 22.22 to 19.05. Shan Masood's team is all but knocked out of the WTC finals race now as Pakistan will have to win all their remaining Tests and depend on other results as well to have any chance of qualification.

Not many had given Bangladesh a chance to beat Pakistan given their dismal record in Tests. But they have surprised many with their excellent all-round show, especially from their pacers, and will now face the table-toppers India in their next series starting September 19. They also have a two-match home series scheduled against South Africa in October while their last series in this WTC cycle is against the West Indies away from home in November.

As for Pakistan, the road gets tougher for them with three matches at home against England in October, two matches away against South Africa in December and two Tests at home against the West Indies in January 2025.

World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table