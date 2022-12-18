Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WTC 2023 Final: India in driving seat for WTC final spot after Aussies down South Africa in Gabba

The Indian team has taken a giant stride in their pursuit of the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot after Australia beat South Africa in Gabba while India edged out Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday (December 18). Both results on either side of the Ocean have seen India leapfrog both Sri Lanka and South Africa to claim a top two spot and cement their place in the reckoning for the WTC final set to be hosted in June 2023 in England.

WTC standings take Upside-Down turn

It proved to be a dramatic Super Sunday in the Test format as the WTC standings were turned upside down with two pivotal results. Firstly, India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the Chattogram Test saw them gain valuable points in the WTC standings and clinch the third spot at 9:50 AM IST. The win saw India leapfrog Sri Lanka while the Aussies were playing South Africa in Gabba.

Over in Gabba, the Aussies made light work of South Africa and beat them on the second day by six wickets. The win saw South Africa drop valuable points in the WTC standings after they were bundled out for just 99 runs in their second innings and set a minor target of 34 runs for Australia to chase in the second innings. The target was achieved with ease as the Proteas were not in the contest after a horror show with the bat.

What are current Standings?

As things stand, Australia’s win over South Africa has seen them tighten their grip on the WTC final spot and have 76.92 PTC while India are second with 55.77 PTC. South Africa’s defeat means that they now have 54.54 PTC and just sit above Sri Lanka. On the flip side, Pakistan’s series defeat to England has seen them dent their chances of claiming a top-two berth as we get to the business end of the WTC cycle.

What happens next?

WTC standings could have a major shift in the coming days as India take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur on Thursday (December 22) while Australia take on South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday (December 26). Pakistan’s contest against England could have little bearing on the Top Two spot as ‘Bazball’ continues to dominate in Subcontinent conditions.

