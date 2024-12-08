WTC final qualification scenarios of all teams after India's loss to Australia in Adelaide Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WTC mace.

India's chances for qualifying in the World Test Championship final took a hit after Rohit Sharma's men suffered a humiliating loss to Australia in the second Test match in Adelaide.

India were blown away in the Pink-Ball Test match in two days and one session as their batting faltered in both innings. Rohit's men scored 180 in the first innings and 175 in the second when the Aussies had posted 337 in their first essay. As they trailed by 157 in the second innings, the visitors could hand a target of only 19 which was never going to trouble the host side.

Following this loss, India have slipped from the top spot to the third place in the Test Championship with a PCT of 57.29. They are behind Australia (60.71) and South Africa (59.26) in the nine-team standings. Here is the WTC qualification scenario of the teams in reckoning for the final at Lord's next year.

India's WTC final chances

Matches remaining: 3 (against Australia, away)

Current PCT: 57.29

India can still qualify for the WTC final despite their loss to Australia. With three matches to go, Rohit's men can take their PCT to a maximum of 64.05, if they win all of their remaining games against the Aussies.

If they win the BGT by 4-1, they cannot miss the ticket for the finals even if Australia clean-sweep Sri Lanka in the two-match series. If the Aussies sweep the Lankan Lions 2-0 and lose to India 1-4, their PCT will stay at 55.26. In this case, only South Africa can go past India's PCT of 64.05 if the Proteas win the remaining of their three matches.

If India win the BGT by 3-1, their PCT will stand at 56.14 and that will be less than Australia's 57.01 if the Aussies sweep Sri Lanka after losing the BGT 1-3.

Australia's WTC chances

Matches remaining: 5 (3 against India at home, 2 against Sri Lanka at away from home)

Current PCT: 60.71

The win over India in Adelaide took Australia to the top spot in the Test Championship standings. The Aussies have a great chance to get a ticket for the finals and look to defend their Test mace.

The Aussies can still reach a maximum of 71.05 if they win all of their remaining games but two more wins against India and a sweep over Sri Lanka would also be enough.

South Africa's WTC chances

Matches remaining: 3 (1 against Sri Lanka and 2 against Pakistan. All at home)

Current PCT: 59.26

South Africa are strong contender for making it to the final at Lord's. They have three matches to go, including the ongoing one against Sri Lanka. If the Proteas win their remaining three matches, their PCT will shoot up to 69.44 which can only be eclipsed by Australia now.

If the Proteas win against Sri Lanka and draw 1-1 against Pakistan, they will stay at 61.11 which would still be enough as only one of India and Australia can go past it, considering a win for one will result in PCT droppage of the other.

Sri Lanka's WTC chances

Matches remaining: 3 (1 against South Africa away, 2 against Australia at home)

Current PCT: 50

Sri Lanka are also in the fight for a spot in the WTC finals but they would need to beat South Africa first in the ongoing 2nd Test. If they win that game and then two against the Aussies too, they would have a PCT of 61.53. This keeps them very much in the race as they will dent South Africa and Australia's chances.

If they win two and lose one, their PCT will stand at 53.84 and that would not be enough.

England hang in by the thinnest of threads and are all but out of the race for the WTC finals. They can reach to a maximum of 47.72 PCT and would be highly dependent on many of the other results. New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the West Indies are out of the race too.