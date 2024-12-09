WTC final qualficiation: 5 scenarios for India to qualify after Adelaide loss and South Africa's win vs SL

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India WTC final qualification scenarios

The race to make it to the WTC final has become intense and South Africa are now on top of the points table after their 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka at home. For the unversed, the Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, defeated Sri Lanka by 109 runs at St George's Park in Gqeberha to jump to the top of the table from third place.

India needed Sri Lanka to win at least the second Test, especially after their loss in the Adelaide Test against Australia in the pink-ball Test. However, South Africa's victory has changed a lot more scenarios for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Team India were on top of the WTC points table for the first half of the cycle but things haven't gone to plan for them having lost four out of the last five Test matches.

Here are 5 scenarios for India to qualify depending on their result in the Border-Gavaskar Series

1. India win 3-1 or 4-1 vs Australia

In this case, India are certain to qualify for the WTC final. In this situation, they wanted New Zealand to not win the series against England by 3-0. England are already leading 2-0 against the Kiwis with one Test to go.

2. India win 3-2 vs Australia

In this case, India will qualify for the WTC final if Sri Lanka manages to draw at least one Test in the two-match home series against Australia.

3. India win 2-1 or draw 1-1 vs Australia

In this situation, India will only be able to qualify for the WTC final if - England win the three-match series against New Zealand by a 2-1 or 3-0 margin and Sri Lanka draw at least one Test of the two-match series against Australia.

4. India draw 2-2 vs Australia

In this case, it becomes imperative for India that Sri Lanka win the series against Australia at home by any margin.

5. India lose 2-3 vs Australia

In this situation, India will have to depend on Pakistan to make it to the WTC final. With England set to win the series against New Zealand by a 2-1 or 3-0 margin, India will need Pakistan to beat South Africa 2-0 in the two-match series AND Sri Lanka must win the two-match series against Australia by a 1-0 margin. Even a 2-0 win for Sri Lanka will lead to India getting knocked out of WTC.