WTC Final Day 4: India vs Australia Weather Forecast Update, Pitch report at The Oval, London

Both India and Australia played a balanced game on Day 3 but overall, Australia comfortably sit at the top ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval Day 4 on Saturday, June 10. Ajikya Rahane and Shardul Thakur dragged India's first innings to 296 with remarkable fifties after a top-order collapse on Day 2. But Australia, in their second innings, scored 123/4 to stretch their lead to 296 runs at the end of Day 3.

Australia have Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green playing in the middle to further stretch their impressive lead on Day 4. Teams have never successfully chased a 300-plus target in Test cricket in the final innings, but the rain might rescue the Rohit Sharma-led side to share the WTC title at the end of Day 5.

​Pitch Report - IND vs AUS, WTC Final, Day 4

The Oval pitch has been inconsistent across the first three days in the WTC final. However, pacers have consistently taken wickets with a new ball in the first session and are expected to repeat the same on Day 4. In the past, the pitch has favored pacers on the last two days, making it a difficult job for teams chasing in the final innings. There will be little grass on a dry surface but weather is expected to play a big part in playing conditions on Day 4.

WTC Final Day 4, Weather Forecast, Rain and Thunderstorm

As predicted earlier, London's weather is set to change drastically on Day 4, Saturday, and rain enters the game to play spoilsport, at least for Austalia. There is a strong forecast for thunderstorms (Yellow warning) from 2 pm local time (During the second session). The rain is expected to start at the near end of session two and is expected to last till 11 pm. A 55% precipitation is predicted in the last two sessions on Day 4and throughout Day 5.

The Kennington Oval, London- The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 105

Matches won batting first: 38

Matches won bowling first: 29

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 343

Average 2nd Innings scores: 304

Average 3rd Innings scores: 238

Average 4th Innings scores: 156

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 903/7 (335.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 44/10 (26 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Playing XIs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

