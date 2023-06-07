WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Live Streaming - Where to Watch outside India on TV and Online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Where to watch

World Test Championship 2023 (WTC) will kick off with India and Australia clashing at London's The Oval starting on Wednesday, June 7. India and Australia, the top two teams in the ICC Test team chart, finished the WTC 2021-23 cycle in the top two positions to reach the final of the second edition of the tournament. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will enter this match as favorites after a dominant 2-1 win at home in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Cricket fans from all around the globe will turn their focus on this much-awaited Test match from Wednesday, so, let's find out when and where to watch the WTC final from outside India.

Here are live streaming details of WTC Final 2023:

When will WTC Final 2023 Start?

India vs Australia WTC Final will commence on June 7.

What is the WTC Final Start Time?

The WTC Final 2023 (IND vs AUS) will start at 10:30 AM Local Time (UK Time) and 3:00 PM IST. In Australia, the match will start at 07:30 PM in Australia and 05:00 AM in USA.

When will the toss of the WTC Final between IND vs AUS take place?

The toss of the WTC Final will take place at 10:00 AM Local Time (UK Time), 2:30 PM IST (India), 07:00 PM ACT (Australia), and 05:00 AM EST (USA).

Where to Watch the WTC 2023 Final on TV Outside India?

Australian cricket fans can enjoy the match on official broadcast channel Seven. In England, fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports HD. Cricket from USA and Canada can enjoy the live match on Willow Tv.

Where to Watch the WTC Final Live Streaming Outside India?

In Australia, fans can enjoy live streaming on the 7plus website and application. In the host nation, England, the match will be live streaming on SkyGo and Now. In the United States of America and Canada, fans can enjoy live streaming on willow.tv.

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis (wk), Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Latest Cricket News