Wriddhiman Saha in talks with Tripura for new role

Veteran test wicketkeeper-batsman, and GT opener, Wriddhiman Saha, is in talks with Tripura for a potential player-cum-mentor role.

He wants a role of being the player-cum-mentor for Tripura. He has been in talks with some Apex Council members in Tripura but nothing has been finalised yet. He has to first get a clearance (no-objection-certificate) from the CAB and BCCI and then it will be taken forward: Official told PTI

Saha was not available for comment.The 37-year-old pulled out of the Bengal set-up after being rejected in the Indian Test team for Sri Lanka. After that, CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das made some unsavoury remarks about Saha's decision in the media, questioning his commitment, something that annoyed the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter.

Having made a mark in the IPL, Saha was named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match squad against Jharkhand, but without his consent.

The veteran wicketkeeper took strong exception to it and reportedly sought an apology from Das. Later, he made it clear he's not going to play for Bengal again.

Recently, Saha was one of the most important members of the Gujarat Titans set-up that went on to win the title in their Maiden IPL appearance.

(Inputs PTI)