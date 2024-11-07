WPL Retention 2025: When and where to watch player retentions of Women's Premier League on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nita Ambani during Women's Premier League.

The deadline for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 retention is approaching fast and all five franchises have only a few hours left to decide on the players they want to retain leading into the third season. In the WPL, each team can have 18 players including six overseas. The auction purse for the third season is INR 15 crore.

WPL 2025 Retention Live Streaming and Broadcast details

When will the WPL 2025 player retention take place?

The WPL 2025 player retention will take place on Thursday (November 7).

Where to watch the WPL 2025 player retention on TV?

The WPL 2025 player retention will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the WPL 2025 player retention online?

The WPL 2025 player retention will be streamed live on the JioCinema website and app.

Squads of all five teams before the 2025 retention:

Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam (withdrawn), Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle (withdrawn, replaced by Lea Tahuhu), Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Sathgare

Mumbai Indians

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja (withdrawn), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shradda Pokharkar, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana