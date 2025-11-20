WPL 2026 auction: 3 teams which will start bidding war for three-time finalist captain Meg Lanning Former Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning is in phenomenal form in the ongoing WBBL. She is expected to create a buzz in the WPL auction and here are three teams that will line up to sign the cricketer on November 27.

New Delhi:

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning is the third-leading run-scorer in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) history. The 33-year-old has made 952 runs in 27 matches at a strike rate of 127.10, and more importantly, took Delhi Capitals to three WPL finals. Albeit the team list in each of them, twice to Mumbai Indians and once to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, DC’s consistency can’t be matched.

Lanning is a massive reason behind their success. The captain led from the front, and every team will be eyeing to sign her, especially given her form in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Playing for Melbourne Stars, she smacked 135 runs off 74 balls and with that, she has attracted several of the bidders, which will start a bidding war in the auction. Here are three teams that will be most interested in her service.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are never shy to buy the marquee names in the auction. Even though their game plan has changed in recent times, where they focused more on utility cricketers, they would still be interested in pairing Lanning with captain Smriti Mandhana, as the duo could be explosive, to say the least. Lanning’s maturity and leadership experience could be vital for the team, and so her camaraderie with someone like Ellyse Perry.

2. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals is expected to buy Lanning back in the auction. They don’t have RTM cards left to use, but it's unlikely that the franchise would want to part ways with their captain, who has led the team to three WPL finals. They couldn’t retain Lanning as they focused on young cricketers, and might want to get her back in the auction.

1. UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz released all their players except Shweta Sehrawat. They first need a captain who could lead from the front, and who better than Lanning? They had Alyssa Healy for three years, who is a cracking player as well, but the move didn’t work for the franchise. Under Abhishek Nayar, who was appointed as the new head coach, UP would want to bring in an experienced leader and Lanning simply fits the bill.