Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
  WPL 2025 auction to be held in Bengaluru on THIS date, purse increased to Rs 15 crore | Reports

WPL 2025 auction to be held in Bengaluru on THIS date, purse increased to Rs 15 crore | Reports

The 3rd edition of the Women's Premier League will conduct a mini-auction next month in Bengaluru. The star cricketers Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin and Sneh Rana are expected to attract big bids in the player auction.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 20:17 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 20:28 IST
WPL 2025 auction date
Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning with the WPL 2024 trophy

The player auction for the Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL) will reportedly take place in Bengaluru on December 15. The third edition of the cash-rich T20 league is expected to be held in February-March next year and teams will have an increased budget to finalise their squads.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the five teams will have Rs 15 crore each in their purse for the mini-auction on December 15. The star cricketers Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight and Sneh Rana are expected to attract big bids for their signatures in the WPL auction.

Notably, all teams have already spent the majority of their purse amount retaining the core group of players on November 7. Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the first two editions, will enter the auction with the smallest purse of Rs 2.50 crore only.

More to follow...

