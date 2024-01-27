Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
After Lauren Bell, England captain Heather Knight withdraws from WPL 2024; RCB name replacement

Due to a schedule conflict with an international series against New Zealand, England women's star players Heather Knight and Lauren Bell are among the first to pull out from the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024 season.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2024 20:17 IST
RCB team
Image Source : GETTY RCB team during WPL 2023 game

Heather Knight withdrew her name from the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024 on Saturday, January 27. Royal Challengers Bangalore announced South African star Nadine de Klerk as a replacement for Knight for the second edition of the tournament starting on February 23.

Knight, 33, will join young pacer Lauren Bell who also withdrew from the cash-rich league on Friday. England women's cricket team is scheduled to host New Zealand in the white-ball series in March and the England and Wales Cricket Board has reportedly asked the players to choose between national duties and WPL. 

RCB's updated squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

More to follow...

