After Lauren Bell, England captain Heather Knight withdraws from WPL 2024; RCB name replacement

Heather Knight withdrew her name from the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024 on Saturday, January 27. Royal Challengers Bangalore announced South African star Nadine de Klerk as a replacement for Knight for the second edition of the tournament starting on February 23.
Knight, 33, will join young pacer Lauren Bell who also withdrew from the cash-rich league on Friday. England women's cricket team is scheduled to host New Zealand in the white-ball series in March and the England and Wales Cricket Board has reportedly asked the players to choose between national duties and WPL.
RCB's updated squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.
