Wouldn't change it: Mitchell Starc on decision to pull out of IPL 2020

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc on Tuesday said he harbours no regret regarding his decision to pull out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starc, last year, opted against throwing his hat into the auction in order to keep himself fresh and prepare for the T20 World Cup.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the showpiece event in Australia which was set to be played from October 18 to November 15, got postponed while the 13th edition of the IPL is now scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Starc has stated he will prepare for the busy Australian summer when his teammates will take part in the cash-rich league. Also, he opened the door for participation in the IPL next year.

"I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn't change it," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September, I'll be getting ready for a summer.

"The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I'll definitely consider it, but as of this year I'm very comfortable with the decisions I've made," he added.

Starc last featured in an IPL match in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He missed the 2016 season due to injury and was subsequently released by the franchise. In his two seasons with RCB, he scalped 34 wickets in 27 matches.

The left-arm pacer then made himself available for the 2018 edition of the league and was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping sum of Rs 9.6 crore. However, due to injury, he couldn't take part in the tournament once again. Starc then opted against taking part in IPL 2019 to focus on the World Cup

