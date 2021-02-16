India climb to 2nd spot in World Test Championship after huge win over England; See full table

Image Source : BCCI.TV India climbed to second spot after a 317-run victory over England in the 2nd Test at Chennai.

India made big gains after a 317-run victory over England in the second Test of the four-match series on Tuesday, climbing up to second spot in the World Test Championship.

India had dropped to the fourth position after the loss in the first Test in Chennai, but made an incredible comeback at the same venue to outclass the English team in the second game of the series.

England, in turn, have now dropped down to 4th spot in the World Test Championship table.

Axar Patel was the star for the Indian team on Day 4 of the match, taking his maiden five-wicket haul on his Test debut. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma scored centuries, and the former also took his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India now remain only 0.3 percentage points behind leaders New Zealand, who have already qualified for the final at Lord's. Here is the updated table:

Axar dismissed England captain Joe Root early in the second session of the fourth day on 33 off 92 balls to all but end the visitors' slender chances of saving the Test.

All-rounder Moeen Ali then put up a quickfire 38-run stand with Stuart Broad for the last wicket but he eventually fell to Kuldeep Yadav, who ended England's second innings with two wickets to his name. Moeen hit three fours and five sixes in his 18-ball 43.

With the win, India have now leveled the four-match series 1-1. The remaining two matches of the series will take place at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship with a winning scoreline of either 2-1 or 3-1 in the series. The final will take place between June 18-22 later this year.