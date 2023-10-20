World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli breaks Jacques Kallis massive record on his way to 48th ODI hundred

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune on Thursday (October 19) to win their fourth consecutive match at the ongoing World Cup. Bowlers set the victory up for India yet again restricting Bangladesh to 256 runs and then Virat Kohli was the star for the Men in Blue smashing his first century in a World Cup chase.

The man remained unbeaten on 103 runs off just 97 balls with six fours and four sixes to his name as India gunned down the target in the 42nd over itself. This was Kohli's 48th ODI century while in internationals, the tally of tons went up to 78. He is now only one century away from levelling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, the 103-run knock was Kohli's 212th fifty-plus score in international cricket.

With this, he went legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis who had 211 fifty-plus scores during his illustrious career. He did so 617 innings with 62 centuries and 149 half-centuries at the highest level. Virat Kohli has a total of 78 tons and 134 fifties at the international level.

In this aspect, Sachin Tendulkar is on top having crossed the 50-run mark a massive 264 times in international cricket in 782 innings. Australia's former captain legendary Ricky Ponting is at the second place with 217 such scores while Kumar Sangakkara registered 216 fifty-plus scores in his career. Kohli has every chance of going past Ponting and Sangakkara and grab the second position in this list.

Most fifty-plus scores in international cricket Players 50+ scores Sachin Tendulkar 264 Ricky Ponting 217 Kumar Sangakkara 216 Virat Kohli 212 Jacques Kallis 211

