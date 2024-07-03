World Championship of Legends 2024 Live: When and where to watch legends tournament live online, TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former star cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi will be part of World Championship of Legends 2024

The legendary cricketers from India and England will clash in the World Championship of Legends 2024 opening match in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 3. Six teams will begin the first edition of the WCL with the former cricket stars fighting for glory in England.

Six teams India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and West Indies will feature in the tournament's first edition. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan are among Indian legends participating in an inaugural edition while Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell will star for the hosts England Champions.

All six teams will face each other once in a round-robin stage and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-final round. Birmingham's Edgbaston will host the first ten matches and the semifinal fixture while Northampton's County Cricket Ground will host the remaining five group-stage matches and two semi-final matches.

World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is the World Championship of Legends​ 2024 starting?

World Championship of Legends 2024 tournament will begin on July 3, 2024, and the final will be played on July 13, 2024.

At what time does the World Championship of Legends 2024 begin?

World Championship of Legends 2024 matches will begin at 5:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST.​

World Championship of Legends 2024 venues

World Championship of Legends 2024 will be played at Birmingham's Edgbaston (first 10 matches and final fixture) and at Northhampton's County Ground (remaining five group-stage matches and two semifinals).

Where can you watch the World Championship of Legends 2024 matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live telecasts of World Championship of Legends 2024 matches on Star Sports 1.

Where can you watch the World Championship of Legends 2024 online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of the World Championship of Legends 2024 online on the FanCode app and website.

World Championship of Legends squads

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi.

Australia Champions: Brett Lee, Tim Paine, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dirk Nannes, Dan Christian, Ben Laughlin, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Callum Ferguson, Peter Siddle, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter Nile, John Hastings.

England Champions: Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Kevin O'Brien.

West Indies Champions: Daren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul, Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Navin Stewart, Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Jonathan Carter.

South Africa Champions: Jacques Kallis (C), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Ashwell Prince, Neil McKenzie, Ryan McLaren, Justin Ontong, Rory Kleinveldt, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt.

Pakistan Champions: Younis Khan (C), Misbah Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanveer, Sohail Khan, Tanveer Ahmad, Muhammad Hafeez, Aamer Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal.