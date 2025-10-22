Women's World Cup 2025 final and semifinal venues confirmed after South Africa's win over Pakistan Following Pakistan's elimination from the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, the venues for the first semifinal and the final of the tournament have been confirmed. Pakistan are the only winless team in the World Cup after having played in six matches.

New Delhi:

The venues for the first semifinal and final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 were confirmed on Tuesday, October 21, after South Africa's win over Pakistan.

The Proteas Women defeated the Women in Green in a rain-hit clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after also beating the weather in a match that only featured 60 overs.

South Africa batted for 40 overs and put up a huge total of 312/9 with Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp scoring strong half-centuries, while Nadine de Klerk provided another astonishing finish, making 41 from only 16 balls.

The clash was curtailed in the second innings as well, and it seemed that the Proteas Women would not be able to bowl the requisite 20 overs to constitute a match. They were just able to complete them to clinch the clash by 150 runs with the DLS method.

World Cup semifinal and final venues confirmed

Following this result, Pakistan have officially been knocked out of the race to the semifinals. They are the only winless teams in the tournament, having just two points from their twin washouts in their six games.

The first semifinal will now be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while the final will now be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The second semifinal was already scheduled to be held in Navi Mumbai.

Why were venues not confirmed earlier?

The confirmation of venues for the first semifinal and the final comes after South Africa's win over Pakistan on Tuesday. The result meant Pakistan are officially out of the semifinal race.

Meanwhile, if Pakistan had somehow qualified for the semis and then the final, both the matches would have taken place in Colombo. This is because both India and Pakistan play their global tournament matches at neutral venues, an agreement that came into place at the time of the Champions Trophy 2025 and will be in effect in the 2024-27 cycle.