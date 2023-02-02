Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women's T20 World Cup 2023: All you need to know about schedule, time, venues, live streaming

The Women’s T20 World Cup around the corner as teams across the globe will gather in South Africa to give their best shot at claiming glory. The Indian team who recently won the U-19 Women’s World Cup will be hot favourites while the likes of England and Australia will also look for a shot on glory. Ahead of the big event in South Africa, here are all the details of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, including the live streaming.

Where will be the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 played?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played in South Africa.

When will the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start from February 10.

How many matches will be played in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

A total of 33 matches will be played in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

What are the venues for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

Three Venues - Newlands Cricket Ground, St George's Park Cricket Ground and Boland Park will be in use for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

How many teams will play in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

A total of 10 teams will participate in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

What is the format of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The 10 teams are divided into two groups where each team will play every other team in round-robin format. With two points for each win, two teams that will top the group will play in the semifinal and then the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

When is the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, February 26 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

Which channel will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Which platform will live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

Latest Cricket News