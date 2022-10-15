Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: First reactions from Harmapreet after Asian victory | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on India's campaign

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: It has finally happened, India has crossed the finishing line. After the 2017 ICC 50-over final, the 2020 Women's T20I final, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games debacle, the women in blue have crossed the finishing line in the finals of the Asia Cup. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team defeated Chamari Athapaththu and her troops by a margin of 8 wickets. With the T20 World Cup just 4 months away, this victory will give loads of confidence to the Indian women's team.

The Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praises on her fielders and bowlers after India clinched the Asia Cup. The final was a one-sided affair as India were all over Sri Lanka. The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lankan side were playing their first final in 14 years but crumbled under pressure in the all-important finals. Sri Lanka did win the toss and elected to bat first. On a pitch that had an ample amount of turn for the Indian bowlers, Sri Lanka looked clueless and managed to score only 65/9 in 8.3 overs. Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored a sublime 51* off 25 balls and guided India to victory.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet opened up on the victory and said:

We should credit our bowlers. Our fielding unit was good from ball one and we discussed that we should not give away easy runs. You have to read the wicket and accordingly place the fielders in the right positions. We read the wicket well and positioned fielders accordingly. We were not looking at the scoreboard but only decided on our five-over targets. We never thought about what is the total on the board and batted accordingly. Very happy because in the last few games I didn't bowl well. I practiced with my coach and the staff and they helped me get back my rhythm. Just focussed on my basics and got success. My whole team supported me well and credit should go to my captain, coach, and the staff.

The Indians bowled with discipline but poor shot selection contributed more to Sri Lanka's steep slide. After a memorable win over Pakistan in the semifinals, it seemed the occasion got the better of Sri Lanka.

