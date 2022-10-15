Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022 : When and How to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 match in India?

Highlights Sri Lanka and Namibia will meet in the Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday

The top two teams from each group will play in the Super 12 stage

Sri Lanka and West Indies, both former champions have started their campaigns in Round 1

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022

Here are all details about the Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The T20 World Cup 2022 will kick start its Round 1 matches on Sunday, October 16 as Sri Lanka and Namibia will start their campaign in Geelong. With a place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup up for stakes, both Sri Lanka and Namibia will be looking to make a positive start to the tournament. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details for the clash including live streaming.

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 15th.

What is the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 T20 World Cup match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Squad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka

Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock

