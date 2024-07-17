Women's Asia Cup 2024: Schedule, squads, live telecast and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India are the defending champions having won the previous edition.

Women's Asia Cup, featuring eight teams, is scheduled to get underway from July 19 in Sri Lanka. The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each with India, Pakistan, UAE and Nepal comprising Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand are slotted in group B. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals and the final is set to take place on July 28.

It will take a total of 15 matches to crown the Asian champions and all the games will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. India have won the competition seven times while Bangladesh have lifted the trophy once in 2018 beating India in the summit clash. For the first time in history, eight teams are taking part in the Women's Asia Cup with Nepal qualifying for the first time since 2016 edition.

Two matches will be played daily from July 19 with the timings being 2 PM and 7 PM IST. The opening day will see UAE and Nepal locking horns in the first match and arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns later in the day.

Here's all you need to know about Women's Asia Cup 2024:

Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) July 19 UAE vs Nepal 2 PM India vs Pakistan 7 PM July 20 Malaysia vs Thailand 2 PM Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 7 PM July 21 India vs UAE 2 PM Pakistan vs Nepal 7 PM July 22 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia 2 PM Bangladesh vs Thailand 7 PM July 23 Pakistan vs UAE 2 PM India vs Nepal 7 PM July 24 Bangladesh vs Malaysia 2 PM Sri Lanka vs Thailand 7 PM July 26 Semi-final 1 2 PM Semi-final 2 7 PM July 28 Final 7 PM

Squads

Thailand: Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Nannapat Kocharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (capt), Aina Najwa (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Aishah, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan

Nepal: Indu Barma (capt), Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Rubina Chhetry, Dolly Bhatta, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Kritika Marasini, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Sabnam Rai, Samnjana Khadka, Kajal Sreshtha (wk)

UAE: Esha Oza (capt), Theertha Satish (wk), Emily Thomas, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Heena Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Rithika Rajith

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan - Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

Pakistan: Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin

Live Telecast and Live streaming

Women's Asia Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports. Live streaming of this tournament will be available on Disney+Hotstar.