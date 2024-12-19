Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with media at Melbourne airport: Watch video

Virat Kohli was not happy with the media filming him and his family at the Melbourne airport. He expressed his displeasure clearly towards the concerned members. For the unversed, team India travelled from Brisbane to Melbourne earlier today for the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 15:15 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 15:27 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : X/7NEWS MELBOURNE Virat Kohli confronting journalist

Virat Kohli has always been at the centre stage especially when on Australia tour. The cameras are following him constantly Down Under and the same has been the case in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. The former India skipper, along with his teammates, reached Melbourne today for the upcoming Boxing Day Test and was particularly irked with Channel 7 for filming him and his family including kids.

The incident occurred earlier today at the airport in Melbourne where Kohli was recorded having a tense exchange with a journalist as well. After a heated conversation, Kohli walked away only to return and exchange a few more words making it clear that the channel or media cannot film his family without asking him. 

"With my kids, I need some privacy yeah? You can't film without asking," Kohli explicitly told and was not pleased with whatever transpired at the airport. However, a Channel 7 reporter clarified the situation stating that Kohli's reaction came with misunderstanding. 

"It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming with his children," the reporter was quoted as saying by 7News Melbourne. Kohli was assured that his children were not being filmed and after that, he even shook hands with the Channel 7 cameraperson.

This exchange with the media might just spur up Kohli as his form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a matter of discussion. Apart from a second-innings century in Perth, Kohli has not done much with the bat and with the series levelled at 1-1, the onus is on him to step up with the bat. For the unversed, the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane ended in a draw with rain having a say on all five days.

