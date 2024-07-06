Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Wimbledon 2024: World no.1 Iga Swiatek knocked out; India's challenge ends with Rohan Bopanna's exit

The world no.1 and title favourites Iga Swiatek suffered a shock 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 loss against unseeded Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the women's singles. The top-ten-ranked Ons Jabeur also suffered an upset against the world no.21 Elena Svitolina.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2024 23:59 IST
Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2024
Image Source : GETTY Iga Swiatek during the Wimbledon 2024 game in London on July 6, 2024

The title favourites Iga Swiatek suffered a shock third-round exit at Wimbledon 2024 after a 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 defeat against Yulia Putintseva on Saturday, July 6. The Kazhakstani star stunned the world by knocking out the world no.1 and five-time Grand Slam winner.

Swiatek snapped the first set but the unseeded Putintseva made a sensational comeback and dominated the Polish superstar with 6-1, 6-2 wins. A loss also ended Swiatek's winning streak of 21 matches and opened the door for Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina for the title race.

The world no.10 Ons Jabeur also witnessed an exit after a third-round loss against Ukraine's star Elina Svitolina. The former no.3 recorded an easy two straight-set win of 1-6, 6-7 to storm into the fourth round. The world no.13 and the 2017 French Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and the Czechia star Barbora Krejcikova also advanced to the fourth round with easy wins in their respective women's singles matches on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's challenge in Wimbledon 2024 ended with Rohan Bopanna's exit from the men's doubles second round. The top-ranked Indian star, paired with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, suffered a 6-3, 7-6 loss against the unseeded German duo of Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen. 

More to follow...

