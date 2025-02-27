Live West Indies M vs England M IMLT20 Live Score: Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle take center stage West Indies Masters will challenge England Masters in the upcoming match of the ongoing International Masters League. The likes of Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Eoin Morgan among others will take centre stage.

West Indies M vs England M IMLT20 Live Score: Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle take center stage

West Indies Masters will take on England Masters on February 27 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Notably, the Brian Lara-led side defeated Australia Masters in their opening game of the competition while England suffered a nine-wicket defeat to India and are at the bottom of the points table.

England Masters Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Phil Mustard(w), Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Steven Finn, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker, Boyd Rankin, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell

West Indies Masters Squad: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, Narsingh Deonarine

MATCH NUMBER FIVE INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between West Indies Masters and England Masters in the ongoing International Masters League. Are you ready for the live-action? The toss will soon take place.