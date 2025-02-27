West Indies M vs England M IMLT20 Live Score: Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle take center stage

West Indies M vs England M IMLT20 Live Score: Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle take center stageWest Indies Masters will take on England Masters on February 27 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Notably, the Brian Lara-led side defeated Australia Masters in their opening game of the competition while England suffered a nine-wicket defeat to India and are at the bottom of the points table.
Full Squad:
England Masters Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Phil Mustard(w), Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Steven Finn, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker, Boyd Rankin, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell
West Indies Masters Squad: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, Narsingh Deonarine