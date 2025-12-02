Will Temba Bavuma play 2nd ODI vs India in Raipur? Proteas captain shares update Temba Bavuma is set to return for the 2nd ODI vs India in Raipur after missing the opener due to illness. He may resume opening with Quinton de Kock, though his position isn’t fixed, and he stressed lineup flexibility as South Africa builds depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Raipur:

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who sat out the first ODI against India due to illness, is ready to return for the second match on December 3 in Raipur. His comeback is expected to prompt a reshuffle at the top of the order after Aiden Markram opened alongside Ryan Rickelton in the previous game, with Quinton de Kock shifting to No. 3.

With Bavuma available again, he is anticipated to resume an opening role with de Kock, pushing Markram down to first drop. However, the 35-year-old has indicated that his exact position is still under discussion. He emphasised the value of having adaptable batters and the importance of strengthening the middle order. Citing an example, he pointed to Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi, players who typically favour batting at the top order, have been placed at four and five to ensure the lineup accommodates multiple top-order options.

“Where I fit in, generally being in that top three, I'm easy whichever way is best for the team, as long as I'm still contributing. At the moment, it's about creating depth. There is versatility in that guys who generally bat at the top of their order have used in the middle. In this team, a guy like Matthew Breetzke, who generally sees himself at the top in one-day cricket, but he's doing that job more than well now at No.4 A guy like Tony (de Zorzi) - he's getting that opportunity to bat at five,” Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference.

World Cup 2027 in South Africa’s mind

After the completion of the India series, South Africa will play only nine ODIs before the ODI World Cup 2027. However, they can add a series or two more, given that the FTP cycle will end on April 2027 and the mega tournament is likely to begin in October of that year. Keeping that in mind, Bavuma said that all the matches are key, and in this series particularly, the bowlers will be tested in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

“Every game we play now is a big lead up opportunity. It's about filling in the gaps with guys who have left. Especially from a resource point of view, we want to make sure if we do have a situation where one of our main bowlers is out that we do have young guys to step in. We're seeing guys like Nandre Burger, they are putting up their hands. So creating depth and then seeing where guys can be filling in those roles,” Bavuma said.