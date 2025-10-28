Will Sophie Ecclestone play ODI World Cup semi-final clash against South Africa? England share fitness update England’s Sophie Ecclestone faces a late fitness test for the ODI World Cup semi-final against South Africa after a minor shoulder injury. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expects her to recover as England aim for a third straight World Cup final.

Guwahati:

England’s star spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who has taken 12 wickets in six matches to become the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, has suffered a shoulder injury that has raised concerns for the team. Ecclestone began the tournament in fine form, but during the clash against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the left-arm spinner picked up an injury near her shoulder.

Ahead of England’s semifinal against South Africa on October 29 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the team management issued a fitness update, confirming that Ecclestone has sustained a minor injury close to her collarbone. Her availability for the match will be decided after a final assessment before the game.

“Results of an MRI scan on Ecclestone's left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collarbone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of the semi-final against South Africa,” read the statement.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, in the meantime, expects Ecclestone to recover and feature in the blockbuster clash, as England eye a third consecutive World Cup final.

“We're expecting her to be all right. Sophie is such a huge player for us so it'll be great for her to be on that pitch tomorrow,” Sciver-Brunt told BBC Sport.

The semi-final preview

England thrashed South Africa, registering a 10-wicket win when the two teams faced each other in the group stage. Batting first, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side was bundled for only 69 runs, and England chased it down with absolute ease. Interestingly, Guwahati hosted the match, and the semis will be played on the same ground.

South Africa, in their final league game of the tournament, were bundled for only 97 runs and hence, batting is one department that the team management needs to address ahead of the semis. England, on the other hand, produced a spectacular all-round show, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final league game.