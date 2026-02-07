Will Jasprit Bumrah miss IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match? Check update here Jasprit Bumrah has been a match-winner for India on several occasions. He can turn matches upside down with his performances. Meanwhile, Bumrah might be missing India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA. Check the update here.

New Delhi:

India might be missing out on their talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA on Saturday, February 7. India, the defending champions, will take the field at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for their opener against the USA, who had made it to the Super Eight Stage in the last edition.

Meanwhile, India may not have Bumrah for their opener as he has reportedly picked up viral fever. He skipped the training on the eve against the US side.

The opening match against the USA is tipped to be a one-sided contest, and due to that, it seems that the Indian team management is unwilling to take any chances with its premier fast bowler at the start of a long tournament. Bumrah, a key pillar of India’s white-ball plans, skipped bowling at the nets on Friday, fuelling speculation that he could be rested as a precaution. It is understood that he was running a mild temperature, prompting the cautious approach.

Who can come in place of Jasprit Bumrah?

If Bumrah does not play, India will be left with 13 playing options, with Washington Sundar also recovering from his injury. This leaves India with a chance to play Mohammed Siraj along with Arshdeep Singh and the pace options of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Siraj has replaced the injured Harshit Rana for the tournament after the KKR player was ruled out due to a knee injury.

India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

India will open their campaign against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their next fixture against Namibia on February 12. India are scheduled to face Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo; however, after the Pakistani government refused to play the league stage game, that match looks in jeopardy.

The Men in Blue will face the Netherlands in their last league stage match on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the Super Eights kick in, where India are seeded X1 and will be placed in Group 1 if they make it through.