Will Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar play against Sri Lanka in Dubai? Smriti Mandhana provides update

India will square off against Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Fans in India can breathe a sigh of relief as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been deemed fit and will be seen leading the team against the reigning Asian champions on Wednesday.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has confirmed that Harmanpreet is fit and raring to go.

"She (Harmanpreet Kaur) is doing fine and she will be fine for tomorrow," Mandhana was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

For the unversed, Harmanpreet was forced to retire hurt while she was batting on 29 against Pakistan after experiencing discomfort in her neck. The injury had put question marks on her participation in the game against Sri Lanka.

However, India are also sweating over the fitness of their star allrounder Pooja Vastrakar who missed the game against Pakistan with a niggle.

Mandhana told the reporters that Pooja is being monitored by the medical team and there is still no clarity regarding her availability for the game against Sri Lanka.

"Pooja, I think the medical team is still working on her. So, the update will come only tomorrow during the match. But yeah, I don't think I can say anything at the moment," said Mandhana.

Mandhana revealed that the team was looking to improve its net run rate (NRR) in the game against Pakistan but had to ensure the win first.

"It (run rate) definitely was last match, but as I said, the conditions are a lot different to what you expect as a batter so you are probably thinking to get that run rate high and also you firstly you have to win the match first that's the first priority for us," said Mandhana.

"So, it's a balance between trying to find out what's the best for the team.

Of course, you know in the last match I couldn't like I started off fine but then later on I consumed a few dot balls which was a little irritating for me.

"But yeah having said that as batters we have to be really smart we can't just go out there thinking that oh we are going to take on this bowling lineup and we are just going to cruise because of course the conditions and the outfield is a lot different," she said.