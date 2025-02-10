Will Haris Rauf get fit in time for Champions Trophy? PCB drops major update on speedster's injury

Follow us on Image Source : AP Haris Rauf.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released a major update on Haris Rauf's injury ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. The pacer picked up an issue during Pakistan's tri-series clash against New Zealand on February 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and missed the remainder of the game.

During the first innings when the Kiwis were batting, Haris walked off the field after delivering 6.2 overs in his spell with PCB revealing that the pacer complained of "sharp pain in the left side of the chest and abdomen muscles". It was later confirmed that he had a "low-grade side strain". The speedster didn't come out to bat as well.

The Pakistan Board has now dropped the latest update on the tearaway pacer and whether he will be fit in time for the Champions Trophy or not. The Board has revealed that Haris has a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region but the injury is not serious.

"Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February," PCB said in a statement.

The Board confirmed that the 31-year-old pacer will not be considered for his team's clash against South Africa in the ongoing Champions Trophy. "However, as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation, he will not be available for selection against South Africa on 12 February," the statement further added.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 78 runs in their first tri-series clash. The Men in Green's chances of qualifying for the final are slim, as they will need to win big against the Proteas.

Pakistan are in Group A of the Champions Trophy alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. They will open their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi. They will face arch-rivals in their second match on February 23 in Dubai, followed by their final league game against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi.