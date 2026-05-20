Will Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav return to play for Mumbai Indians against KKR?

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians on April 20 in a high-voltage clash at the Eden Gardens. For the visitors, the match carries no extra pressure, as they are already eliminated from the playoffs race. For KKR, it’s a must-win game. To remain in the hunt for a top-four finish, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side must win their remaining two matches in the league and then wait to see if Rajasthan and Punjab slip points.

For them, the going might get tough as two of MI’s proven match-winners, captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, are set to return to the playing XI. The India all-rounder was out of action for nearly three weeks, owing to a back spasm, while Suryakumar was given a paternal break after the birth of his daughter.

Both these cricketers enjoyed a full training session on the eve of the match, which indicates they are set to feature in the XI. It might also bring out the best in them. Notably, Suryakumar and Hardik have struggled to live up to the expectations this year, resulting in Mumbai being ninth on the points table. Now that the two cricketers will arrive after a break, it should work wonders for them, as it did for Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR spin wizard had a tough start to the campaign and missed a couple of games in between owing to injury. Upon his return, the Chennai-born proved a lethal option, rescuing the side time and again in the middle overs. He played a huge role in helping KKR win four matches on the trot, which brought the franchise back into the playoffs contention.

What’s the update on Varun Chakaravarthy?

Varun missed KKR’s previous encounters against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, owing to a hairline fracture. As things stand, he is expected to miss the clash against Mumbai as well. Ahead of the match against RCB, he was spotted walking with a knee brace and a crutch, indicating that the injury could be serious.

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