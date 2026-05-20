Blow for Pakistan, star batters not available for ODI series against Australia

New Delhi:

Pakistan have been dealt a blow ahead of their ODI series against Australia as they will be without star batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub for the three-match series that kicks off on May 30. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the development, adding that both the players are undergoing rehabilitation from their injuries.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that both players are currently recovering from injuries and have been advised to continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel. Consequently, they have been ruled out of selection for the ODI series," PCB wrote in a statement.

"The PCB wishes both players a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing them return to competitive cricket at the earliest opportunity. Further updates regarding the squad and player fitness will be shared in due course."

Saim, Fakhar key to Pakistan

Saim and Fakhar are both key players for Pakistan. Saim has had a meteoric rise for the Men in Green in the ODI format, having hit 751 runs in 17 ODI matches at an average of 46.93 and a strike rate of 100. He also has three centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, Fakhar has also been a key batter in the white-ball format. He has slammed 3861 runs in 92 ODI matches at an average of 45.42 with 11 hundreds and 19 fifties to his name. Both players last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026, where the Men in Green were knocked out in the Super Eight stage.

Australia to be without star pace trio

Meanwhile, Australia will also be without their star pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as the Aussies test their bench strength. Steve Smith has also not been picked in the side that will be led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia's permanent T20I captain.

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