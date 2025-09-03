Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar ever play for India again? Pacer answers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, out of India’s squad since 2022, says his comeback depends on the selectors. The veteran pacer impressed in IPL 2025 and leads Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League. Focused on fitness and domestic form, he remains hopeful for a national return.

Lucknow:

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has spoken candidly about his future with the national team, acknowledging that his return to India colours depends solely on the selectors. The 33-year-old seamer has been out of the Indian setup since late 2022, last appearing in an ODI against South Africa in January and a T20I against New Zealand in November of that year.

“The selectors will give you the answer to that. My job is to give my 100% on the field, and I am doing that,” Bhuvneshwar told Dainik Jagran. He further emphasised his dedication to fitness and maintaining consistency with line and length, despite the unpredictable nature of selection in international cricket.

Bhuvneshwar’s impact in IPL 2025

With 141 ODI and 91 T20I wickets to his name, Bhuvneshwar remains one of India’s most accomplished white-ball pacers. Although out of the national picture, he has continued to make an impact in domestic and franchise cricket. The pacer was a key figure in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victorious IPL 2025 campaign, bagging 17 wickets in 14 matches after being signed for ₹10.75 crore following his release from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Currently leading Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League, Bhuvneshwar has guided his side to the playoffs and is set to feature in the Eliminator against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. With 9 wickets in the tournament so far, his form and leadership have been key for the side.

Notably, last year Bhuvneshwar etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian fast bowler to reach 300 wickets in T20 cricket during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Delhi. With 90 of those wickets coming in Indian colours, he ranks second among Indian pacers in T20I wicket tallies.

Despite his commendable performances in the Indian domestic set-up, Bhuvneshwar has failed to convince the selectors. However, he is focused on his domestic performances with the hope of changing that soon.