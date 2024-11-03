Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to retire after ongoing Ranji Trophy season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wriddhiman Saha to retire.

Indian wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced he is going to retire after the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Saha, who plays for Bengal, has stated that he will hang his boots after representing his state team one final time.

"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this incredible ride, your support has meant the world. Let’s make this season one to remember!" Saha wrote in a social media post.

Saha played for Bengal from 2007 onwards before making a switch to Tripura in 2022. He represented Tripura for two years before coming back to Bengal in 2024 to play for them one final time.

He has played two of the three rounds of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Saha was dismissed for a duck in the first-round clash against UP and did not get to bat in the only innings of his team in the third-round clash against Kerala.

The 40-year-old had recently stated that when he will retire, he will call it a day from all forms of cricket. "I don't think of the past or the future, but only stay in the present. And on that note, currently, all I am thinking about is about playing for Bengal. I have forgotten everything that happened in the past," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"But I am open to help Bengal in any capacity possible. Since I am a cricketer, I would be better off helping Bengal with coaching instead of any administrative role.

"When I will retire, I will leave all forms and all formats of cricket, but right now, I am focused on red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket, the IPL, and I'm available for everything. I will be managing my workload with one eye on my age, but I still have the drive to play cricket and see Bengal do well.," Saha had added.