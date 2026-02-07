WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: West Indies look for big score in opener against Scotland WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: West Indies are up against Scotland in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Windies will look to get past the Scottish side, who are late entrants in this World Cup.

West Indies open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Windies are clear favourites for this clash as they will bank on the explosive firepower and vast tournament experience. However, they will be wary of a Scottish side that has built a reputation for punching above its weight. With big hitters capable of changing games in a few overs and spinners who thrive in pressure situations, the Caribbean outfit will look to assert dominance early. Scotland, meanwhile, will lean on discipline, smart match-ups, and fearless intent, knowing an upset could reshape their campaign. Expect an intriguing contest where West Indies’ flair meets Scotland’s grit in a game that could hinge on execution in key moments. West Indies have very fond memories of Eden Gardens, as this was the venue where they lifted the 2016 T20 World Cup after defeating England in the final. Their then captain, Darren Sammy, is now their coach.

Conditions and match-ups could add another layer of intrigue, with the pitch expected to reward both clean hitting and clever variations with the ball. West Indies will aim to impose their power through the middle overs, while Scotland’s bowlers will focus on early breakthroughs and tight lines to restrict the run flow. Sharp fielding and game awareness will be crucial, especially in the closing stages, as momentum swings quickly in the shortest format. For both sides, this fixture represents an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the tournament and build early confidence. Scotland were late invitees in the World Cup after Bangladesh were removed due to their refusal to travel to India for the tournament, citing security concerns. They would bring confidence of having defeated the Windies in the 2022 World Cup, with several of their members from that team still present in the current squad. Ahead of the clash, here is the pitch report.