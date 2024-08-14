WI vs SA, 2nd Test Pitch Report: How will surface at Providence Stadium in Guyana play for series decider?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Providence Stadium in Guyana

WI vs SA pitch report: West Indies are set to host South Africa in the second Test match at Providence Stadium in Guyana starting on Thursday, August 15. Both teams will target a win to clinch the two-match series after a no result in the first Test in Port of Spain.

West Indies are seeking their first Test win against South Africa since 2007 and only fourth in overall 33 meetings. The Proteas have been dominant in the rain-hit opening match but the Caribbean side proved that they are not going down without a fight in the next match.

The young pacer Shamar Joseph is expected to return to the starting eleven for West Indies while Temba Bauma's side might recall the pacer Nandre Burger after going with an extra batter in the Port of Spain Test.

WI vs SA, Providence Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at Providence Stadium offers a bowling-friendly surface but this will be the first Test match played at this venue since 2011. The venue has hosted only two Test matches where teams batting first claimed victories. The surface usually offers a good amount of help for the pace bowlers with extra seam and bounce but spinners can also expect wickets.

Guyana venue Test numbers

Test matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 351

Average second innings score: 220

Average third innings score: 196

Average fourth innings score: 245

Highest total scored: 476/8 by Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 152/10 by West Indies vs Pakistan

WI vs SA 2nd Test Probable XIs:

West Indies predicted playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.