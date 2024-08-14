Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WI vs SA, 2nd Test Pitch Report: How will surface at Providence Stadium in Guyana play for series decider?

WI vs SA, 2nd Test Pitch Report: How will surface at Providence Stadium in Guyana play for series decider?

Providence Stadium in Guyana offers a bowling-friendly surface in red-ball cricket but last hosted a Test match in May 2011. Both West Indies and South Africa look for a series win after the first Test in Port of Spain was drawn.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 22:28 IST
Providence Stadium in Guyana
Image Source : GETTY Providence Stadium in Guyana

WI vs SA pitch report: West Indies are set to host South Africa in the second Test match at Providence Stadium in Guyana starting on Thursday, August 15. Both teams will target a win to clinch the two-match series after a no result in the first Test in Port of Spain. 

West Indies are seeking their first Test win against South Africa since 2007 and only fourth in overall 33 meetings. The Proteas have been dominant in the rain-hit opening match but the Caribbean side proved that they are not going down without a fight in the next match. 

The young pacer Shamar Joseph is expected to return to the starting eleven for West Indies while Temba Bauma's side might recall the pacer Nandre Burger after going with an extra batter in the Port of Spain Test. 

WI vs SA, Providence Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at Providence Stadium offers a bowling-friendly surface but this will be the first Test match played at this venue since 2011. The venue has hosted only two Test matches where teams batting first claimed victories. The surface usually offers a good amount of help for the pace bowlers with extra seam and bounce but spinners can also expect wickets.

Guyana venue Test numbers

Test matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 351

Average second innings score: 220

Related Stories
MI Cape Town confirm signing Ben Stokes ahead of SA20 2025; release Sam Curran, Livingstone

MI Cape Town confirm signing Ben Stokes ahead of SA20 2025; release Sam Curran, Livingstone

TRT vs OVI, The Hundred Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles

TRT vs OVI, The Hundred Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles

Rishabh Pant's Purani Dilli 6 to take on Badoni's South Delhi in DPL 2024 opener on August 17

Rishabh Pant's Purani Dilli 6 to take on Badoni's South Delhi in DPL 2024 opener on August 17

Average third innings score: 196

Average fourth innings score: 245

Highest total scored: 476/8 by Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 152/10 by West Indies vs Pakistan

WI vs SA 2nd Test Probable XIs:

West Indies predicted playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav MaharajLungi NgidiKagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement