WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final

West Indies will be up against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals for the third time

West Indies denied England to win a thrilling group stage finale to be in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time in six years. West Indies have been in the semi-finals five times before but the only time they reached the final, they went on to win the whole thing. Hayley Matthews and Co would want to take inspiration from their 2016 run to the title as they take on New Zealand in the semi-final for the third time in the tournament's history.

New Zealand won the semi-final in 2010 and West Indies won the 2016 fixture. Hence, the rivalry is 1-1 and the overall head-to-head in the T20 World Cup is also a stalemate at 2-2. Thus, there is also a chance of establishing supremacy between the two teams as New Zealand look to make their first final since 2010. It has been a dream run for the White Ferns in the tournament which began with a whopping India win and continued from there on as the veterans Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates finally aim to have the winner's medals around their neck.

West Indies will be high on momentum after beating England but New Zealand have a good all-round side. Also, the White Ferns have played a couple of games in Sharjah and hence would have a little better idea about the nature of the surface than the Windies but in their only game at the venue so far, the Women in Maroon made a mincemeat of Bangladesh. It's difficult to pick one over the other but it should be a cracker of a semi-final.

My Dream11 team for WI vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 2nd semi-final

Hayley Matthews, Eden Carson, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr (vc), Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Rosemary Mair (c)

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas