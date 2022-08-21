WI vs NZ, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand take on west Indies for the final ODI

WI vs NZ: The Tom Latham-led New Zealand team has registered a strong comeback as they defeated the Nicholas Pooran-led Caribbean team in the second ODI. After the events that unfolded in the first ODI as the visitors were crushed by the dominant West Indies team, Latham and co. had their job cut out and they exactly delivered what was asked out of them.

After going 1-0 in the series, the Kiwis had to win the second ODI at any cost because a cloud of series defeat was looming over them. As of now, teams all over the globe are stationed in different places for various white-ball series that are being treated as practice matches before the T20I World Cup. With the marquee event just two months away, teams are working their way out to determine the best eleven that will give them a fair amount of chance to win the T20I World Cup.

As the series between New Zealand and West Indies is equally poised, a high-octane clash is expected for the series decider.

Here is how and where it can be watched

When will the 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI will be played on August 21, 2022.

What is the venue for the 3rd ODI?

The third ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What is the scheduled start time for the 3rd ODI?

The third ODI will start on 11:30 pm IST.

What is the live streaming platform for this match?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode application.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

