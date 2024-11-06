WI vs ENG 3rd ODI pitch report, Dream11 prediction, playing for today's match in Barbados

Follow us on Image Source : AP WI vs ENG

West Indies and England are set to face each other for one final time in the ongoing ODI series today. The match is scheduled to take place at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 and the decider is expected to go down the wire.

The Caribbeans won the opening ODI by eight wickets. The clash was marred by rain as well but the hosts were favourites right through having skittled England for just 209 runs bowling first. Evin Lewis led the way with a 94-run knock in response as the West Indies chased down the target of 157 in just 25.5 overs with more than nine overs in hand.

The visitors found themselves in trouble chasing 329 runs in the must-win second ODI. But skipper Liam Livingstone stepped up just in time to smash an unbeaten 124 off 85 deliveries with five fours and nine sixes to his name. His counterpart Shai Hope also scored a century earlier mustering 117 runs but his innings went in vain.

Kensington Oval, Barbados pitch report

Kensington Oval in Barbados has hosted a lot of ODI matches in its history. The venue has witnessed the teams bowling first winning most of the times with the average first innings score being 228. However, the highest team score here is 364 by England against the home side. In fact, the score is the highest total chased at the venue as well.

Barbados pitch report - ODI Numbers Game

Total Matches - 52

Matches won batting first - 22

Matches won bowling first - 28

Average 1st innings score - 226

Highest total - 364/4 by ENG vs WI

Lowest total - 91/10 by IRE vs AUS

Highest score chased - 364/4 by ENG vs WI

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers - Shai Hope, Phil Salt

Batters - Liam Livingstone (C), Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders - Sam Curran, Roston Chase

Bowlers - Adil Rashid, Gudakesh Motie, Jofra Archer, Matthew Forde (VC), John Turner

Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner, Reece Topley, Jamie Overton, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Jafer Chohan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Jewel Andrew