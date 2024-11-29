WI vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Bangladesh match in Jamaica

Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET X West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of the series in Jamaica

All 18 wickets by pacers? The image that Windies Cricket put out on its social media after wrapping up the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, sent most of the fans on a trip down memory lane. West Indies tormented the best batting line-ups through its quartet of pacers, the good old days. Even though the strength of the current West Indies side is nowhere near that one but if this pace attack of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph can replicate even one per cent of what the yesteryear stars were, it will be a sight to behold. However, unfortunately for Bangladesh, they were on the receiving end of the mayhem as this quartet ran through their batting line-up in the fourth innings to attain what ended up being a rather easy victory for the West Indies eventually.

Bangladesh are in some sort of a rut having lost each of the last five Test matches played against India (two), South Africa at home (two) and now the opener against the West Indies. It has been a freefall ever since the series victory against Pakistan, that looks more and more like an outlier. Taskin Ahmed's six-fer and half-centuries from Mominul Haque and Jaker Ali were a few bright spots but ultimately, the West Indies proved to be just too good.

Shoriful Islam didn't come out to bat in the fourth innings and he might miss the series decider. The West Indies are likely to go in with the same XI for the second game as well. Both teams can't qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final but the hosts will be glad to lift from the bottom place.

My Dream11 team for WI vs BAN 2nd Test

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Litton Das, Mikyle Louis, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves (vc), Mehidy Hasan, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales (c), Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mominul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam/Nahid Rana