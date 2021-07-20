WI vs AUS: Alex Carey named captain of Australia for ODI series vs Windies

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
     
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will captain Australia in place of the injured Aaron Finch in the first of three one-day internationals against West Indies.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados Published on: July 20, 2021 10:34 IST
Alex Carey
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Alex Carey.

 Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will captain Australia in place of the injured Aaron Finch in the first of three one-day internationals against West Indies on Tuesday at Kensington Oval.

Cricket Australia said Monday that Finch injured a knee while batting in the fifth Twenty20 in St. Lucia last Friday and that his fitness for the ODI series will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Carey has previously captained the Adelaide Strikers, the South Australian Redbacks and Australia A.

The second ODI is set for Thursday and the final match on Saturday, all at Kensington Oval. West Indies won the T20 series 4-1, including the first three matches.

